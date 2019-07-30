Police warn Badian town residents vs drinking, smoking in public places

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Badian town will implement the arrest of people who are found smoking and drinking liquor in public places starting on Thursday, August 1.

Even those who will refuse to segregate their garbage will also be arrested while parents of minors caught violating the town’s curfew ordinance will be penalized, says an advisory posted this morning, July 30, on the Badian Police Station Facebook page.

The advisory says that violators will be asked to pay the corresponding fines or serve the jail term specified in the town ordinances that were violated.

“Gi awhag namo ang mga Badianganon nga mo subay sa balaod nga ipatuman karong Agosto 1,” the advisory added.

(We are urging all Badiangnons to comply with laws that we will be implementing starting on August 1.)

Netizens commended the police for finally implementing existing town ordinances.

Three after after the advisory was posted at 9 a.m. today, it already generated 118 reactions, 46 comments and 133 shares.

“Yes! Laws have been laid for so long, implementation gyud ang kulang! Padayon Badian!’ commented Ivee Arnaiz.

“Finally. Long overdue na. I hope masustain ang pagpanakop,di lang kay sa sugod ra. 😋,” says Narkeasha Lexie Caballero.