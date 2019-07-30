200-kilogram ‘pawikan’ found dead in Camarines Sur

MANILA, Philippines–A 200-kilogram leatherback sea turtle, locally known as “pawikan,” was found lifeless on Sunday along the shores of Bula town in Camarines Sur province, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Bicol Region reported.

In a Facebook post, the DENR said Henry Bismonte of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer informed the Iriga City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of the incident to which the office responded.

LOOK: A 200 kilogram leatherback turtle or “pawikan” was found dead and entangled with a rope, along the shores of Bula, Camarines Sur. |

The CENRO said a certain fisherman identified as Tirso Renegado found the sea turtle, which also measures 138 centimeters in length, dead with ropes entangled all over it.

The DENR also said that the cause of death of the marine animal could have been drowning as the sea turtle may have failed to resurface to get fresh oxygen.

“It was also believed that there was an attempt to catch the marine turtle but since it weighed heavily, the catchers might have backed off,” it added.

The department added that an investigation into the death of the sea turtle is already being undertaken.

The DENR then urged the public “to report such incidents and turnover wildlife to proper authorities for proper handling and release to their natural habitat.” /jpv