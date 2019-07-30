De-stress with a trip to the mountains

Cebu City, Philippines— The city is a home for people bustling their way just to make it through the day.

The city offers a lot of opportunities and chances for people to grow.

But along with the good things that come with what the city offers also comes stress.

So how can we beat stress?

There are actually many ways and photographer Ed Lim shared one that many take advantage of here–relax in the mountain villages of Cebu.

Lim shared this idea through a photo of the city lights from a mountain top.

Lim told CDN Digital he is really a photography enthusiast who often goes to mountains to relax and enjoy the silence and beauty of nature.

There are a lot of ways to keep you sane here in the city, but some people still choose to drive up to the mountains to de-stress.

Here’s why:

Alone time

There are times wherein you just feel like you want to isolate yourself from everyone and think things through. More often than not we usually call our friends to just hang with us, but sometimes we just want to be… alone. We sometimes need to have a breather from work, family, and friends. And the mountains are the perfect escape for you.

Sweet time

Ditch the busy restaurant scenes and the mall scenes if you would want to have a sweet night with your loved one. Instead of waiting for hours and hours in the line, make your way up to the mountain tops or a restaurant that’s not that busy on top of the mountain for a different scenery.

Bonding moment

Hanging out with friends helps us a lot! Especially when it’s done at a peaceful and scenic place in the mountains. This is best when you’ve had a rough day or week. Life talks over a bottle or maybe bottles of beer can give you an extra boost up to last you for days.

Work on your hobby

Everyone has a hobby. The mountains offer you a great view of imagery that can help you with your hobby in drawing, painting or even in photography. Ask Mr. Lim. Who knows? You might just unleash the creative genius in you.

Food trip

There are a lot of cheap food stalls in the mountains that would surely fill your tummies with not just good food but also good mood. What’s even better is food in the mountain tend to be fresher and healthier than those in the city.

A quick trip to the mountains is definitely a breath of fresh air.

Your body and mind will surely be recharged with optimism to face another day head-on. /bmjo