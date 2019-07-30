Caindec promises to clear national highways in CV of obstruction

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vehicle owners be warned.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will already start to impound illegally parked vehicles that are obstructing the flow of traffic on national highways.

Victor Emmanuel Caindec, LTO-7 director, said they are just looking for service providers that will clamp and tow illegally parked vehicles before they will formally start with their operations.

The policy is in compliance with Memorandum Circular No. 2019-121 which Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año issued on Monday, July 29, to direct all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, barangay captains, head of the local sanggunians, DILG regional directors, and all others concerned to clear all roads in the country of obstruction.

“It (our road clearing policy) is also timely because the DILG (Secretary) gave the mayors 60 days to clear road ways and public spaces that was being occupied illegally,” Caindec said.

“And we have observed that the LGUs seem to not be able to cope up with this problem so we will be able to help them in that sense.”

When they start to operate, Caindec said that they will tow and clamp vehicles that are illegally parked on national roads.

Clamped vehicles will be stored in the designated impounding areas of the towing companies that they will tap to help in their clearing national highways.

To compensate for their services, Caindec said they will allow the towing companies to collect fees from the owners of the clamped vehicles.

Caindec said that towing of vehicles will be based on Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, Presidential Decree (PD) 96 or the Unlawful the Use or Attachment of Sirens, Bells, Horns, Whistles or Similar Gadgets and Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

“We want to start the soonest, but I just want to make sure that everything is in order,” he said./dcb