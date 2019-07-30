SILOY IS WATCHING: Fort San Pedro now clean

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The walkway is now visible, the grass looks green and alive, and the monument now towers with pride.

This is how Fort San Pedro, Cebu City’s iconic fortress, looks after the Department of Public Services (DPS) has collected almost 14 tons of garbage from its premises.

In a report by CDN Digital on July 3, 2019 for the community advocacy page, Siloy is Watching, the garbage at the outer wall of Fort San Pedro caught the attention of a resident who posted it online, catching the attention of many irked netizens.

The issue was brought to the attention of Engineer Joel Biton, DPS head, after a certain Erwin dela Cerna posted two photos of Fort San Pedro; an old photo that clearly presents a clean historical landmark and a recent photo where piles of garbage were dumped outside this Spanish-era structure.

Biton then said he would have the matter looked into in order to collect the garbage as soon as possible so the tourist spot would be clean.

Three weeks later, Mayor Edgar Labella posted before and after photos of the fort in his Facebook page showing the “success” of the DPS in clearing the tourist spot of garbage.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Biton said that upon confirming of the mounds of garbage in the area, he sent two trucks to collect the garbage.

The mounds of garbage, reportedly uncollected for a few months, was able to fill two big garbage trucks with a capacity of seven tons each or a total of 14 tons.

Biton said that because of so much garbage that the Fort produces in a month, he had assigned a garbage truck to collect it once a week to ensure that there would be no “mounds” of garbage in the site.

“I also set-up a monitoring team, mostly street cleaners to report to the DPS if by chance the Fort San Pedro once again accumulates many trash,” said Biton.

Biton said the Fort was expected to accumulate a lot of garbage because it had been frequented by tourists, and the Plaza Independencia across it held various community events.

However, the mounds of garbage is an eyesore to the tourists and the public, so it has to be removed to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the place.

Biton said that with a more frequent visits of the garbage truck, he hoped that the Fort would remain “clean and pretty” as it should be.

He also hoped the public would help keep it clean by throwing their garbage at the right bin and avoiding the use of single-use plastic./dbs