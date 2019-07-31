Despite being favorites, UV is not taking SWU-Phinma lightly

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are certainly not taking the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras lightly.

This UV head coach Gary Cortes is most definitely sure of as the Green Lancers prepare for Game 1 of the best-of-three finals on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Game time is at 7 p.m. with the Green Lancers looking to pay back the Cobras for beating them, 74-77, in their last match-up.

The Cobras’ accomplishment, which they managed to do in spite falling behind by as many as 20 points, is not lost on Cortes.

“SWU-Phinma is the type of team that is capable of beating any team in the Cesafi, including us, UV,” said Cortes of the Cobras, who feature a potent combination of young players and grizzled veterans such as Shaquille Imperial, William Polican, Red Cachuela, Dyll Roncal, Gerald Fernandez and talented Senegalese, Lamine Thiam.

UV booked its spot in the finals after beating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the semifinals, 78-70, while SWU-Phinma eliminated the University of Cebu (UC), 84-72, to set the stage for the finals showdown.

Cortes added that this is actually the ideal time to see where the Green Lancers are at in terms of preparations for the brand new season of the Cesafi, which begins on August 31.

“I just told the players to play all out, to determine where we are in our preparation for the regular season,” the fiery head coach said. /bmjo