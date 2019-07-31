Total team effort needed to beat UV, says SWU-Phinma coach

Cebu City, Philippines—Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma head coach Mike Reyes is well aware of the daunting task that faces him and the rest of his Cobras in the finals of the 2019 Partner’s Cup preseason tournament.

Standing opposite them with the title at stake is the powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, a team synonymous with collegiate hoops greatness in the south.

According to Reyes, beating the Green Lancers — which features a stacked roster bannered by Jancork Cabahug, Gileant Delator, Ted Saga, Sheldon Gahi, Michael Maestre, Melvin Butohan and African student-athlete, Lass Coulibally — will be a tall order that would need a strong effort from every member of the Cobras squad.

“We need all five players helping each other on all aspects of the game,” said Reyes, who actually got ejected from their second round match-up against the Green Lancers, which resulted in a 77-74 victory for the Cobras.

“We need to help each other to have a chance,” Reyes added.

With UV having the advantage in terms of size and strength, Reyes is strongly emphasizing the need to control the boards and limit the Green Lancers’ second chance opportunities.

Fortunately, the arrival of Senegalese student-athlete Lamine Thiam will greatly help.

“We lacked defensive rebounding in the past. Obviously, Lamine is taking care of that,” Reyes said.

Both teams start their showdown on Friday, August 1 at the Cebu Coliseum. /bmjo