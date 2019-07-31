Governor Garcia: A more beautiful Cebu South Bus Terminal soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The glory days of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will be back soon.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has directed the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) and the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) to make the necessary improvements= in the CSBT such as repainting of the facility, retiling, and asphalt overlaying of the parking area of the buses.

Garcia said they look forward to “bring back the glory” of CSBT with the infrastructural improvements.

“Kining atong South Bus Terminal, dako kaayo ni siya og earnings for the province. The bus lines ug kining mga nag-abang, nagbayad baya tawn ni sila. (The CSBT earns a lot for the province. The bus lines and the vendors pay us for their use of the terminal.) They also deserve a clean, tidy and infrastructure wise, a terminal that we can also be proud of as Cebuanos,” Garcia said.

The Governor added that the terminal’s improvement is also necessary especially that the terminal caters not only to passengers bound for the southern part of Cebu but also for passengers heading to the provinces of Negros Oriental and Zamboanga.

“Hopefully we can accomplish this in a month’s time. We also understand the limitations because we would not want to also hamper the operations. The asphalt paving may be done at night as the traffic getting in the terminal is less,” Garcia said.

Garcia inspected the terminal on Wednesday, July 31, to check on the status of the terminal who is now managed by Carmen Quijano.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, who also joined the inspection, said the CSBT has posted higher collections from July 1 to 30 compared to the previous months.

As of July 30, Salubre said the CSBT collected a total of P3,448,050 of parking fee which is higher by P200,000 than the previous monthly collection. / celr