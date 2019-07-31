Cebu City to deputize police to apprehend trash and traffic violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The police force in Cebu City will be soon be deputized by the Cebu City Government to apprehend the violators of traffic and anti-littering and solid waste segregation at source ordinances.

With the reactivation of the Cebu Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team (Ceset), Mayor Edgardo Labella said they will need the help of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to apprehend the violators because the team is limited in number.

Labella said the police will soon have the authority to issue citation tickets to individuals and establishments caught violating the city’s environmental ordinances including Cebu City Ordinance 1361 or the Anti-Littering Ordinance and Cebu City Ordinance 2031 or Solid Waste Segregation at Source Ordinance.

“In order that we have enough people (to apprehend violators), we agreed with Colonel Vinluan to deputize the policemen to help us in the monitoring and apprehend the people who indiscriminately throw their wastes and issue citations,” said Labella.

Similarly, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will also need the help of the police in apprehending traffic violators in the city especially with the mandate of President Rodrigo to clear the main thoroughfares of cities within 60 days.

Traffic violators caught turning in the wrong areas, parking or stopping in the disallowed areas, and counter-flowing will receive citations from the police.

Labella said they will still identify the number of policemen to be deputized but the Mayor already expressed that it will be better for Cebu City if more policemen will be deputized.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said the barangay tanods (village watchmen) will not be deputized for the Ceset and CCTO functions of apprehending anti-littering and traffic violators, but they will be asked to help the police in the outpost.

He said the barangay chiefs were instructed that at least one tanod should accompany a policeman in the police outpost around the city.

In this way, they can become force multipliers to the policemen who will be guarding the streets and in the case of emergency, they can help the police in upholding the law.

A barangay is allowed 20 tanods.

With 80 barangays, Cebu City has at least 1,600 tanods. / celr