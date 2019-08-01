Ed Hayco to remain as chairman of Cebu City Sports Commission?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Will Ed Hayco remain as chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC)?

Rumors of this development started circulating in the local sports scene here on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Ironically, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy shared the news to CDN Digital on Wednesday evening.

Sy was earlier tagged as replacement of Hayco as chief of Cebu City’s sports body.

“I really don’t know what happened. Everybody called me, the mayor (Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella) did not tell me anything,” said Sy about the news.

Sy had already sat as CCSC chairman after getting verbal confirmation when he met with Labella last July 15, 2019 at the Cebu City Hall.

In that meeting, Sy said that Mayor Labella told him to start working already as the CCSC chairman because the Batang Pinoy National Finals was already getting near.

The Batang Pinoy National Finals is scheduled for August 25 to 31 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

According to Sy, Mayor Labella told him then that he would just be given his appointment letter later as his office was still busy with city matters.

But Sy said he found out on Wednesday afternoon from his board secretary, Rommel Manlosa, that there was a development that needed his attention.

Sy said that Hayco visited the CCSC office Wednesday afternoon and showed a document to CCSC executive director Amilo Lopez, naming him as the chairman and Sy as the vice chairman.

Sy said he saw a copy of the document late Wednesday night.

The businessman Sy said he has been trying to get in touch with Mayor Labella for clarification but as of press time, the mayor has yet to reply to his calls and text messages. /bmjo