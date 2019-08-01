Gisela Boniel case: Mayor’s best friend takes witness stand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Angela Leyson, the bestfriend of slain Bien Unido Bohol Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel, will take the witness stand today, August 1, 2019, in the ongoing kidnapping case against the mayor’s husband, former Bohol Board Member Niño Rey Boniel.

Leyson alleged that Niño held her inside the Bien Unido Double Barrier Reef Dive Camp along with her 17-year-old son on June 7, 2017, while he had Gisela shot dead and dumped into the sea.

Gisela’s body has yet to be found two years after and the alleged murder and the parricide case against Niño is still pending in court.

Senior Deputy State ProsecutorRichard Anthony Fadullon has been sent by the Department of Justice to conduct the direct examination of Leyson at the Branch 22 of Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) at 9 a.m. today.

“[This is the] most important date in the [kidnapping] case vs Niño Boniel as victim Angela Leyson will take the witness stand,” said Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, Leyson’s legal counsel.

Fadullon was the prosecutor who handled the the prosecution for the Jason Ivler murder case, Erap plunder case, Trillanes’ coup d’ etat and the Maguindanao massacre case. /bmjo