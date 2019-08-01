Judgement day for four juniors teams in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games Thursday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – Hotel Fortuna-UC vs. USJ-R

7 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo de Cebu vs. ARQ-UV

Cebu City, Philippines—Judgment day has come for the remaining four teams in the high school division as they will do battle one more time to determine who will advance to the championship round of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars tangle with the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the curtain-raiser at 5:30 p.m. while the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles face off against the ARQ-University of the Visayas Baby (UV) Lancers.

The winners of Thursday’s matches will advance to the best-of-three finals, which starts on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the same venue.

Thursday’s rubbermatches came to be after Ateneo de Cebu and UC came up with hard-earned victories earlier this week over their higher-ranked opponents. UV and USJ-R own twice-to-beat advantages after finishing the eliminations in the top two spots.

The Magis Eagles thwarted the Baby Lancers, 69-57, while the Baby Webmasters upended the Baby Jaguars, 66-60. /bmjo