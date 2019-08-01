P385-M new Mandaue Public Market to open before city’s Charter Day

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The 1,046 registered market vendors in the Mandaue City may move to their new home before August 30, which is the 50th Charter Day of the city.

Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, Mandaue City administrator, said the City Engineering Office and the project contractor were on the last leg in preparing the facility to be officially turned over to the city.

“While we are doing that infrastructure-wise, we are also processing sa pag-raffle and pag-award sa atong mga stalls ug eventual nga pagbalhin sa mga vendors sa new market,” Calipayan told CDN Digital in an interview on Thursday, August 1.

Calipayan added that the ordinance needed for the setting of the sections and allocation of stalls in the new market was under review at the committee level in the Mandaue City Council.

It is due for second reading on Monday’s session, August 5.

The new Mandaue City Public Market is located along Zamora Street at the back of the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

The two-story facility worth P385 million has 1,119 stalls or almost a hundred over the existing number of registered market vendors.

The qualified vendors are those renting stalls at the old public market near the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Calipayan said the vacant stalls would be posted open for application for lease once all the existing registered vendors would be put in place.

To expedite their transfer to the new public market, the vendors will be paying according to the 2011 Market Code of the city or at least P80 per stall per day.

“It will take a longer process kung usbon una ang rates kay koahi pa og public hearing. Para mapadali ilang pagbalhin, ang existing rates sa ang ipatuman with the agreement of the vendors nga a new ordinance will be passed within the year [to adjust the rental rates],” Calipayan said.

(It would take a longer processs if we would change the rates because there would still be a public hearing. So to hasten the transfe, the existing rates would be implemented with the agreement from the vendors that once a new ordinance would be passed within the year [then the rental rates would be adjusted.]) /dbs

