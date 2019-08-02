Aaron John Domingo to release debut single ‘Incomplete’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Another locally-produced song will be released on August 3 contributing to the vibrant music scene in Cebu.

Singer-songwriter Aaron John Domingo from Consolacion town in northern Cebu will officially introduce to the public his debut single, Incomplete, at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the Handuraw Pizza Mango Square.

Domingo performed “Ayaw sa Karon” by Ramon Christopher Calam during the recent Visayan Music Awards held on July 27 at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.

Domingo is confident that listeners can relate to the song.

“It (Incomplete) is about figuring out if you want to keep going and see what happens in the future,” Domingo said.

“We have been through all the flings and flops before we even deal with serious relationships,” he added.

Domingo said he was inspired to write the song early this year in the hopes that listeners will interpret the song based on their experiences.

Domingo started songwriting back in 2015 just for fun.

Most of his songs were left unfinished.

He was inspired to finish and came out with “Incomplete” as his first single to fulfill his dream of becoming a recording artist.”

Incomplete” is produced and distributed by Kadasig.

Domingo is currently part of a music community in Cebu called SC Twenty One Three (SCTOT) that inspires aspiring musicians to become successful in the music industry.

Aside from Domingo, guest performances from SCTOT artists Euphony and Taciturn are also expected during the online launch of “Incomplete” on August 3. / celr