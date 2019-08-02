Some NegOr mayors OK with martial law

(Updated, 2:30 p.m.) Canlaon City, Negros Oriental— Most of the mayors in Negros Oriental said they would support the declaration of martial law here should the President decide for it.

Malacañang on Thursday, August 1, 2019, said President Rodrigo Duterte may declare martial law after the spate of killings that happened recently in the province.

Read: Duterte may declare martial law in Negros Oriental – Palace

Guihulngan City Mayor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes, Ayungon town Mayor Erwin Agustino, and Canlaon City Mayor Jose Cardenas said they will agree to whatever the President decides on for the province.

Vallehermoso town Mayor Marianne Gustilo, meanwhile, said although she will support whatever the President’s decision will be, she hopes it still won’t happen.

Watch her explanation here:

WATCH: Vallehermoso Mayor Marianne Gustilo speaks her thoughts on the possibility of declaring martial law in Negros Oriental. | Benjie Talisic #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月1日周四

On Friday morning, August 2, 2019, Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas visited the component cities in Negros Oriental.

Negros Oriental has six component cities and 19 municipalities. Aside from the two aforementioned cities, the others are Bais City, Bayawan City, Dumaguete City, and Tanjay City. /bmjo