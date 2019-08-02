Two buy busts in Cebu City yield P4M worth of illegal drugs 

Cebu City, Philippines—Around P4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in two separate buy-and-bust operations by members of the Carbon Police Station on Thursday night, August 1, 2019.

Police first arrested Giovannie “Dodong” Marnilo Mancao, 18 years old, from Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, in ML Quezon Boulevard, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City around 7:30 p.m.

Recovered from him was at least 500 grams of suspected shabu amounting to an estimated P3,440,000.

According to sources from Carbon Police, Mancao was a high valued target they have been observing for weeks.

Another 140 grams of suspected shabu worth P950,000 was siezed from Sanny “Sanny Boy” Bermudez, 21 years old, in Sitio Climaco, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City around 10 p.m. of Thursday.

Bermudez is a resident of Jones Avenue, Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City, according to a report from a concerned citizen.

The suspects are currently detained at the Carbon Police Station pending the filing of charges. /bmjo