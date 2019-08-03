KIDS WATCH FOR FREE AT SM CINEMAS

Great news for kids and parents! Now, kids and kids at heart can have a more exciting time seeing a movie with SM Cinema’s Kids Watch for Free!

SM Cinema’s Kids Watch For Free gives a complimentary movie pass to your kid for every movie ticket you purchase. With this, parents and guardians are given the chance to spend time watching their favorite animated movies with their kids for a cheaper cost.

One kid, 4 feet and below in height, and accompanied by a paying adult can avail of the free movie ticket until December 17, 2019. Seat availability for kids is a first come, first serve basis. Seats will be chosen at the ticket counter upon checking of kid’s height.

Ongoing at SM Cinemas is The Lion King, until August 13. Kids can also avail of the free movie ticket in these movies – Luis & Aliens (July 24-30), Cinderella (August 7-13), Playmobil (August 14-20), Princess in Wonderland (September 4-18), Shaun the Sheep (October 9-15), Marnie (October 16-29), Maleficent 2 (October 30-November 13), Frozen 2 (December 4-17).

Enjoy watching blockbuster animated movies with free movie seats for your kids in SM Cinemas nationwide. Kids Watch For Free is also available on IMAX and Director’s Club. Book your tickets through the website, www.smcinema.comor download the SM Cinema mobile app. You may also follow /SMCinema on Facebook and @SM Cinema on Instagram for updates!