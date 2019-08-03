Designer shares photos of Gazini Ganados in ‘golden eagle’ gown

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Designer Benj Leguiab IV, the same creative hands behind Miss Intercontinental 2019 Karen Gallman’s evening gown, shared another jaw-dropping creation on Friday night, August 2.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados is photographed wearing Leguiab’s hand-beaded long gown inspired by a golden eagle.

Leguiab said he made the gown in October 2018 and only decided to release it recently.

It seems that the wait was worth it as his creation was worn by no other than the Cebuano beauty queen, who gave more oomph to the gown with her signature vixen looks and sculpted figure.

Leguiab wrote that Ganados’ look was put together by Patty Yap (stylist), Anthea Abueno (makeup) and Jay Aquino (hair).

She was photographed by Kenneth Tangona.

The photo shoot was done last July 2019.

Leguiab’s post generated mostly positive responses from netizens.

Al Juridico wrote: “Privileged to see this sketch before it’s officially published! Well-done Benj! Proud of you!”

Some of his followers wished that Leguiab will design Ganados’ evening gown in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

“Sana ikaw po mag design sa kanya sa MU tas ganitong design o mas bonga pa,” said Edres Rondato.

(I hope you will be the one to work on her evening gown design for her in Miss Universe. Hopefully the same design or something more grand.)

As of 8:10 a.m. of Saturday, August 3, Leguiab’s post now has 8,400 reactions, 608 comments and 5,300 shares.