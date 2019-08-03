Suspect in cops’ killings in Ayungon nabbed after his wedding

NEGROS ORIENTAL — A 20-year-old man was arrested after his wedding in Barangay Mabato, Ayungon town, Negros Oriental on August 3.

Jojo Ogatis has been identified by police as one of the suspects of the killing of four police officers in Ayungon town last July 18.

Police intercepted Ogatis as he and his wife were heading to their reception after their wedding.

Ogatis was handcuffed and brought to the Ayungon Police Station in the town.

Read more: Three armed men nabbed in Badian named

Ogatis arrest came after three men from Ayungon town were arrested in Badian town in southern Cebu last August 1.

The three men claimed to be suspected members of the New People’s Army. | dbs