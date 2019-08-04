Eyewitness links newlywed man in killing of Negros Oriental cops

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines- A man, who claimed to have witnessed the killing of four police officers in Ayungon town, identified Jojo Ogatis as among those responsible for the July 18 attack.

Ogatis was arrested by personnel of the 704th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB-7) in Sitio Yamut, Barangay Mabato, Ayungon town shortly after his wedding on Saturday, August 3.

Randy (not his real name) claimed that he saw Ogatis as among those who killed the four policemen.

Corporal Relebert Beronio and Patromans Raffy Callao, Roel Cabellon, and Marquino de Leon were gunned down by suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

Randy said that he was just 20 meters away from where the killing transpired and saw everything that happened.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that Randy has also given to the police a few more names of people who were responsible for the killing.

But Sinas opted not to divulge the names pending verification.

Ogatis opted to stay mum on the accusations against him when sought for comment.

Meanwhile, RMFB-7 personnel also arrested Edmar Amaro, 38, who is believed to be an NPA member. Amaro is from Bindoy town in Negros Oriental.

Recovered from his possession included a pair of combat shoes, some subversive documents and firearms.Negros police are now preparing appropriate charges that they will file against Ogatis and Amaro on Monday, July 5./dcb