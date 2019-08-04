Three Cebuana beauty queens made it to Miss World Philippines 2019 roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three beauty queens from Cebu made it to the official roster of Miss World Philippines 2019.

Ilene de Vera, Tracy Maureen Perez, and Louise Theunis are among the 37 out of 40 candidates who passed the final screening held in San Juan City on August 4, Sunday.

Tha announcement was made through Miss World Philippines’ official page on the evening of August 4 through sharing the official photos from the Philippine pageantry.

Before the official roster was released, Perez already confirmed to CDN Digital that she arrived in Manila on August 3, Saturday for the final screening on Sunday.

“I have always been eyeing for Miss World Philippines since last year. I really think that who I am today, my personality and character, fit to that of Miss World Philippines the most,” the 25-year-old beauty queen said.

She decided to join the nationals this year since she wanted to win a crown in Cebu in 2018. Perez is the reigning Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 after representing the town of Madridejos in Binibining Cebu 2018. She also finished first runner-up in Miss Cebu 2016.

“It is just something I personally believe in, that I have to be worthy of bringing the name of Cebu to the national stage and I am so glad that I get to do that now,” Perez added.

For de Vera, this is her comeback in the national pageantry after Binibining Pilipinas 2019 in March 2019. This is her third national pageant after she also won Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017.

De Vera represented the country for Miss Asia Pacific International held in Manila and finished fourth runner-up. She is a native of Mandaue City and a graduate of Mass Communication at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

Meanwhile, who does not forget Theunis who topped the August 2018 Pharmacist Licensure Examination?

Theunis was raised in Zamboanga City but moved to Cebu when she started schooling at the Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU). She also joined Miss Mandaue 2016 and finished first runner-up.

Recently, she was also crowned Hiyas Nan Carrascal 2019 a pageant based in Surigao del Sur.

As of this writing, CDN Digital is still getting a comment from De Vera and Theunis but to no avail./dbs