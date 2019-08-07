2013 – iPak/Roble off to great start in SHAABAA

Cebu City, Philippines—The reigning champions 2013 – iPak/Roble got the best of the 2015 – Storage Town, 61-55, in the opening playdate of the 24th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Cebu Landmasters Cup on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw led 2013 to the win in this Division C game with his 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Anton Chua had 21 points and nine rebounds for 2015.

In Division B, the 2008 – Sunpride Foods, Inc. defeated the 2007 – Topline Ferries, 66-59.

OJ Cimafranca was the main man for 2008 as he compiled 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while Ed Macasling tallied 16 points, seven boards and two assists.

Batch 2004 also emerged victorious over the 2000 – Core Pacific, 74-63.

Franco Te sparked 2004 to the win with his 23 points and six rebounds while Ervin Lopena had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds to go with five assists.

In Division C, the 1994 – VIVANT Corenergy took down the reigning champions 1990 – Bayfront Hotel, 79-73, while the 1995 – BELAZ/Air Spencer nipped the 1989 – ChickPhil, 48-46. The 1999 – AutoLAB’99 also crushed the 1998 – GEF/FWD, 84-47. /bmjo