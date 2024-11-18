Pepito: Signal No. 3 up in parts of N. Luzon

MANILA – Several areas in Northern Luzon are under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 3 as Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) continues to move northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said Monday.

Pepito was last tracked 145 km. west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur as of 4 a.m., said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Meanwhile, Pagasa forecasts Pepito to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, Monday.

According to the state weather bureau, storm-force winds will prevail in areas under TCWS No. 3: the northern and western portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Suyo, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo), the northwestern portion of La Union (Luna, Bangar, Balaoan, Bacnotan), and the western portion of Abra (San Quintin, Langiden, Pidigan, Pilar).

TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Abra, the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko), Benguet, and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria). Gale-force winds will prevail in these areas.

The areas under under TCWS no. 1 are Apayao, Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, the western portion of Cagayan (Lasam, Santo Niño, Solana, Enrile, Tuao, Piat, Rizal, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira), Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, San Leonardo, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Jaen, Cuyapo, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Rizal, Zaragoza, Llanera, Guimba, Aliaga, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, General Mamerto Natividad, Carranglan, Quezon, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Licab, San Antonio, Palayan City, Laur), Tarlac, and the central portion of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Cabangan, Palauig, Masinloc.

Pagasa said this areas would experience strong winds.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Zambales, Cagayan, Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Batanes, and Isabela.

Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas PAGASA said.

There is a moderate to high risk of storm surge that may occur in the next 48 hours in the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Region, Isabela, and Central Luzon, the weather bureau said in it 5 a.m. bulletin.

Gale warning is hoisted over the seaboard of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon. Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. (PNA)

