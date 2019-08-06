Gale warning: Rough seas still expected in Cebu, parts of Visayas and Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The central and eastern seaboards of the Visayas and the Eastern seaboard of Mindanao continue to be under gale warning, based on the latest update from the Phillippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa issued Gale Warning No. 15 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

In the update, it is said that rough seas may still be experienced in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor in Central Visayas; Samar and Leyte Provinces and Biliran in Eastern Visayas; and Surigao Provinces, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao in Mindanao.

Waves may still reach as high as 4.5 meters while strong winds up to 63 kilometers per hour may be experienced in the said areas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers may also be experienced in these areas.

“Fishing boats and other small sea craft are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves,” said the Pagasa Gale Warning.

On Monday, August 5, several vessel trips in Cebu and the Visayas were suspended due to rough sea conditions.Other areas placed under Gale Warning are western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the western seaboard of the Visayas, western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon. /bmjo