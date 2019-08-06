Lustre admits that learning Cebuano for dance movie Indak was hard, made her cry

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “It was really hard.”

This was how award-winning actress Nadine Lustre described her portrayal of Jen, her Cebuana character in the upcoming dance musical movie Indak.

“To be honest, napakahirap po mag Bisaya. If you watch it, there is one scene there na kausap ko silang lahat sa telepono at umiiyak talaga ako kasi hirap ako mag memorize,” she said.

(To be honest, it was really difficult for me to deliver my Cebuano lines. If you watch it (the movie), there is one scene there that I was in a phone conversation and I was crying because I really had a hard time memorizing my lines.)

Lustre and co-star Sam Concepcion said were in Cebu City on Tuesday, August 6, to address the Cebu press and for a mall tour to promote their latest movie. The two also attended the premier night held at the SM Seaside and SM Cebu Malls.

The 25-year-old actress said that portraying Jen was one of the most challenging roles that she has ever had in her career as an actress, but Cebuano friends had told her that she managed to pull it off.

“At least it was a sign of relief,” Lustre told the Cebu press during their Tuesday afternoon press conference held in one of the hotels in Cebu City.

When asked what was her favorite Cebuano word, the award-winning actress laughed and said, “samoka.”

“Yan kasi palaging sinasabi nila eh,” she said.

(I always hear the word being mentioned (during our shoots).)

Indak was filmed in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu and in Seoul in South Korea.

According to Lustre, Bantayan Island was chosen as one of the film’s locations because it was like an untouched gem and it looked mysterious.

Never Give Up

Lustre said that her latest movie is about never giving up in the pursuit of ones dreams.

“Lahat gagawin mo para sa pangarap mo,” Lustre said.

(You will do everything to reach for your dreams.)

Concepcion portrays Vin, the leader of dance crew Indak Pinas. His mission was to recruit and gather the best dancers in the country for a dance competition in Seoul, South Korea.

“He is talented, ambitious, and people look up at him so much. He has big responsibilities,” Concepcion said of Vin.

For the Kapamilya actor, Indak is expected to start dance musical movie genres in the country. “My generation, after me have not seen a dance movie coming from the Philippines,” he said.

Indak, a debut film of director Paul Basinillo, will hit Philippine cinemas on Wednesday , August 7, under Viva Films. This is also the first on-screen tandem of Lustre and Concepcion.

Other movie casts are Cebuana singer Karencitta, Julian Trono, Yayo Aguila, and Vitto Marquez. /dcb