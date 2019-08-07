Four Cesafi teams to play in Inayawan’s St. Augustine Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—With the 2019 Cesafi season just a few weeks away, four Cesafi schools continue to ramp up their preparations as they compete in the St. Augustine Cup on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

Organized and supported by Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo and presided over by tournament commissioner Edwin Dejacto, the pocket tournament will have the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats competing for the top prize.

Teams will play a single round-robin wherein the top two finishers will advance to the winner-take-all championship game. The champion squad will receive a cash prize of P25,000. The runner-up will get P20,000.

The third and fourth-place teams will receive P15,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The first game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. will see UC taking on USPF while the main game at 9 p.m. will feature the CIT-U Wildcats against the USJ-R Jaguars. /bmjo