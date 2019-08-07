Chinese Consulate in Cebu in close coordination with NBI on anti-trafficking issue involving Chinese citizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China released a statement on August 7,Wednesday, regarding the 34 Chinese female tourists who were allegedly trafficked by their fellow Chinese citizens.

“The Chinese Consulate in Cebu met with officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) right after we received a notice from them,” the statement reads.

The National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Region Office (NBI-7) on Monday, August 5, 2019, filed anti-trafficking charges against four Chinese women who allegedly trafficked 34 fellow Chinese women in a KTV bar in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

READ: Female Chinese nationals face anti-trafficking charges

The Consulate said the case is still being reviewed.

According to the statement, the 34 Chinese female tourists were” allowed to leave the NBI premises” on Monday evening, August 5, because there was no proof showing that they are involved in illegal actions.

“We will continue to check the progress of the case and maintain in close contact with the officials of the NBI,” said the statement.