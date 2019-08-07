Police, barangay peacekeepers all set for Ironman race on August 11

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines—Close to 400 personnel from the Philippine National Police, Air Force and Lapu-Lapu City’s barangay peacekeepers will be securing the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines-Cebu, an international triathlon event that will be held in Cebu on Sunday, August 11.

Police Major Jose Acupinpin, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Operations Branch, said the number is broken down to 121 PNP personnel, 75 Air Force personnel and 198 barangay peacekeepers, who will serve as force multiplier to ensure safety and security in the city during the event.

Acupinpin said Maritime, Naval Forces Central and Coast Guard will also provide additional personnel and floating assets, specifically for swimming activity of the event.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan met with the police on Wednesday, August 7, for a pre-deployment briefing.

Earlier in the day, Chan also met with barangay captains to hear out their issues concerning the international triathlon event.

This is the eighth year for Cebu to serve as the host venue for the Ironman 70.3.

The race covers the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay but it will start and end at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, which is located in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan and the barangay captains tackled several issues during the meeting held at the ABC Hall.

Jimboy Igot, chief of Barangay Agus, sought Chan’s help on the illegal parking issue in Sitio Malinao.

To address this, Chan said he will send personnel from the City Traffic Management Service (CTMS) to clear the area.

During the meeting, the local leaders also discussed that the peackeepers from barangays Punta Engaño, Mactan, Ibo, Buaya and Pusok, or villages in Lapu-Lapu City which are covered by the Ironman route, will join forces to secure the road and help the police. / celr