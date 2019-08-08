Two Cebuano booters in PH U-18 team 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two other Cebuano football players made it to the national youth team of football, this time in the Philippine Under-18 squad.

Midfielder Christian Vierh Agot of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and forward Loyd Soco, a pioneering member of the Giuseppe Football Club, join 21 other football players in the team.

They were scouted during the 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City.

The Philippine Under-18 is competing in the ongoing Asean Football Federation (AFF) U18 Championship 2019 from August 6 to 19, 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Philippines is in Group A in the group stages and will play against Indonesia, Mynamar, Laos, Timor-leste, and Brunei.

Holding the reigns for the team is Christopher Pedimonte. Other members of the coaching staff are assistant coaches John Paul Merida, Ramonito Carreon, and goalkeeping coach Anthony Albao.

Before leaving for Vietnam, the Philippine U18 had a training camp at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite. /bmjo