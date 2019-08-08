Pasil market clean-up: 15 unauthorized stalls closed down, drainage declogging underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Market Authority in coordination with the barangays and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has closed down 15 unauthorized stalls in the second major clearing operation at the Pasil Public Market on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Jonil Mantugina, the Market Authority head, said the second clearing operation in the Pasil Public Market aims to declog the drainage system and clean the streets of both trash and other obstruction.

The first clearing operations was conducted in July 2019.

He said the unauthorized stalls were closed and taken down in order to provide more space in the roads for incoming and outgoing traffic in the area.

Mantugina said they also found suspected drug paraphernalia in one of the stalls and are currently coordinating with the police to verify if the items were indeed drug paraphernalia.

Aside from closing down stalls, the Market Authority also targets to begin the declogging of drainages in the public market in order to address the flooding problems during rainy season.

“Grabe na gyod kahugaw ang mga kanal sa Pasil Market. Baga na gyod kaayo,” said Mantigua.

(The canals in the Pasil Fish Market are extremely clogged. The silt is very thick.)

Payloaders and decloggers from the Department of Public Services and City Engineering Office have been deployed to declog the canals.

Aside from waterway obstructions, the market authority also cleared out trikes and motorcycles illegally parked in the streets for a better flowing traffic.

Mantiguna said Thursday’s clearing operation will continue again in the coming weeks.

Mantiguna urged the market vendors to help the city government maintain the Pasil Public Market clean since they are among those who will benefit being residents of the area.

“Ilaha man pud ni nga basura. Unta motabang sila bisan sa ilaha lang kaugalingong basura, tarungon nilag segregate ug labay,” he said.

(These are their garbage. I hope they will help clean up even by just segregating and properly disposing their own trash.)

Mantiguna said they will meet with the vendors association next week to discuss the clean-up drive to be conducted regularly in the market. /bmjo