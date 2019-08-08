Grade 7 student from Cordova tops provincial search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Child 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A grade seven student from Cordova town, eastern Cebu bagged the top spot in the provincial search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Kids for 2019.

Jhon Rhod Amodia, who goes to school at the Marigondon National High School, won the award in the tilt organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to recognize the performance of children belonging to the family beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The awarding ceremony was held at a hotel in downtown Cebu City on Thursday, August 8, 2018.

A consistent honor student since his elementary years, Jhon Rhod, 12, is eldest of two siblings. His younger brother, 8-year-old Jose Rodolfo, is now on his third grade and is also an honor student.

His father, Teodolfo, 41, is a construction worker while his mother, Jonalyn, tends to the family’s sari-sari store.

The Amodias, who hail from Barangay Gabi, Cordova, are active members of the Four Square Christian Church in Barangay Day-as, Cordova.

For Jhod Rhod, being an instrument to spread the Gospel and to help other children be acquainted with it is his foremost purpose.

“Nangandoy ko nga matabangan nako ang ubang mga kabataan nga magkinabuhing matarong. Tudluan nako sila kun unsay angayan nga buhaton ug angay hatagan og bili ang kinabuhi sa Diyos sa ato,” Jhon Rhod said.

(My dream is to help the children live a life that is right and just. I want to teach them what is necessary in life and what needs to be valued which is the life given by God.)

A simultaneous desk validation was conducted by the DSWD-7 in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor on July 24, 2019.

Brigieda Goron, provincial link for 4Ps in Cebu, said they looked into the community involvement of the children in choosing the provincial winners.

There are around 300,000 children from nearly 160,000 family-beneficiaries of 4Ps in Cebu.

The other winners for Cebu are Kriszia Gullen of Bogo City and Ken Renzo Garciano of Poro town, who placed second and third, respectively.

The provincial winners for Bohol are Cleia Tadena of Duero town, who bagged the first place; Danica Resusta of Dagohou town landed in second place while Angelene Boyore of Ubay placed third.

In Negros Oriental, Shame Lagos of Zamboanguita bagged the first place; Niña Mae Acabal of Manjuyod placed second and Deni Anne Margaret Mallarez of Dauin ranked third.

For Siquijor, DSWD-7 awarded provincial winner Kathleen Chen Pastrana of Maria, first place; Aloha Balwit of San Juan second place and Mairyll Loraine Arapoc of Enrique Villanueva, third place.

The first place winners will compete for the regional search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children. /bmjo