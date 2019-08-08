Unattended mosquito coil believed to be cause of Marigondon fire

Cebu City, Philippines—An unattended mosquito coil may have started a fire that burned down a house in Villa Verna, barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019.

According to Fire Officer 1 Meldrid Villaban of the Lapu-Lapu Fire District, the house that was reduced to ashes was owned by a certain Ernesto Ubay.

She said they received the alarm at around 10:18 a.m. It was under control at 10:31 a.m. and declared fire out at 11:00 a.m.

No one was reported hurt in the fire, according to Villaban. She added that they the estimated cost of the damage was at P45,000.

Based on initial investigation, the house had no electricity, which forced the occupants to use mosquito coils at night.

They used one the night before and placed it near their bed. They left it lit until morning, which is why fire officials believe this is what caused the fire.

Aside from Ubay’s house, a neighbour’s house was also partially burned.

Fire officials said they will continue to investigate the incident to find out what really caused the fire. /bmjo