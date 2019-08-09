UC, USJ-R down foes in Inayawan hoops

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars pulled off wins over their respective opponents at the start of the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Thursday night, August 8, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

UC held off the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 95-88, while USJ-R bested the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 80-77.

UC held a 76-55 lead heading to the fourth period but USPF tried to make a game out of it with a 33-point outburst in the final canto. However, UC held steady down the stretch to hack out the victory.

UC’s foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay led the way for the team of head coach Yayoy Alcoseba with 17 points while Luigi Gabisan, John Jabello and Darrell Shane Menina had 16 markers each. Rodel Gravera added 13 points.

RR Cauba had 19 points for the Panthers while Alje Mendez put up 18.

In the other game, Elmer Echavez scored 18 points for USJ-R while Miguel Gastador pitched in 14.

Jemcerson Sable led the way for CIT-U with 21 points. /bmjo