PHILBEX Cebu Set to Usher in “A World Built Bolder” this September

Far from slowing down, the Visayan construction industry continues to experience robust growth and activity as more investors channel their resources towards the region. Believed to be a favorable upshot of the government’s zealous Build, Build, Build program, the animated movement by the sector affirms the need for more concentrated efforts to nurture and empower its development.

Committed to address this pressing call, the long-running Philippine Building and Construction Expo (PHILBEX) is set to return this September to Cebu, bringing along with it the latest showcase of product and service innovations as well as upcoming trends and relevant information from in and beyond the region. Moved by the desire to usher in “A World Built Bolder”, this year’s PHILBEX Cebu is set to unite all the players in the industry with the clear goal of working together to develop bold new ways of doing and engaging with their respective disciplines.

As PHILBEX Cebu gears up to deliver its boldest show yet, here are some of the event highlights to watch out for at the highly-anticipated show:

Extensive product displays

Occupying 1,158sqm of exhibition space at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall, this year’s PHILBEX Cebu promises to showcase a wide array of construction and design products and services from regional and international players alike.

New local and international players converge

Now on its 17th year, PHILBEX Cebu continues to expand its network as it welcomes over 70 local and international exhibitors who are made up of both old and new participants. Together, the exhibitors, various associations, and government partners will be presenting 120 booths.

Trendsetting avenues

Moving beyond the conventions of a typical trade show, PHILBEX Cebu is a reliable source of the latest industry trends through its various trademark galleries. Returning for this year’s show are the Architects Gallery, which turns the spotlight on select regional industry icons who are then tasked to showcase their insights into the future of construction and design; the City of Tomorrow, a collaborative exhibit among the pioneers and mavericks of Philippine architecture which offers a peek into the possibilities of urban planning; and last but not the least, the Interior Designers Gallery, a platform where notable interior designers showcase vignettes of interior spaces that reflect the latest design trends from here and abroad.

Paving the way for knowledge discovery

At the core of PHILBEX Cebu is its dedication to advance the growth and development of the industry. That is, through the availability of accessible knowledge spaces such as the PHILBEX MiniCons, a series of seminars and conferences held in partnership with various supporting regional associations.

Turning the spotlight on talent

Conceived to provide students with a platform to showcase their talents, the Projéto Design Competition invites students to take part in a design competition that encourages them to create unique and innovative designs that address current issues and concerns of the urban community. This year, Projéto Cebu challenges its participants to create a 30sqm family space that is aesthetically pleasing yet also, sustainable and practical.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 17th Philippine Building and Construction Exposition or PHILBEX Cebu 2019 is happening on September 12 to 15 from 10am to 8pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. Admission to the trade show is free. For more information, call (02) 656-92-39 or email [email protected] Also, visit www.philbexcebu.com or follow @worldbex on Facebook and Instagram.