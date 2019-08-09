Cabahug: Cebu Sharks’ team defense will be key to beating Muntinlupa Cagers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol are to defend their home floor on Saturday, August 10, 2019, against the Muntinlupa Cagers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season, they must shore up their team defense.

This was the blunt assessment of the team’s veteran marksman, Patrick Jan Cabahug, who has been harping the virtues of getting down and dirty on the defensive end of the floor in order to avert their current two-game slump.

“Our team defense and our communication on that end of the floor will be key in getting us the win especially if it’s a close game,” said Cabahug, who is averaging 12 points, three rebounds and two assists per game this season.

“No matter how good you are as a defender individually, if you can’t play team defense, then it’s useless,” added Cabahug.

Read more: Cebu Sharks gear up for home game on Aug. 10

And defense the Sharks must play and must play well especially against a struggling Muntinlupa squad that is looking for any spark to get them out of their doldrums. Tip-off is slated at 8:30 p.m. at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Regardless of their 3-6 (win-loss) record, the Cagers remain a dangerous team to face off against with the presence of standouts Ryusei Koga, Bobby Enguio, John Ortueste and Cebuano, Dave Moralde.

Cabahug said they are considering this game to be a “must-win” match especially with their record standing at 3-5.

“It’s a must-win game especially since we are playing on our homefloor. We want to win this for management and the Cebuanos who have been supporting us.”/dbs