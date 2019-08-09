Labella assures displaced informal settlers in Lahug: We will provide assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella promised to provide assistance to the informal settlers of Sitio Avocado, Barangay Lahug, whose homes were demolished, so that they can start over in the relocation site in Barangay Busay.

Labella said he sought the help of the Office of the President especially the National Housing Authority (NHA) to provide housing opportunities to the informal settlers especially those affected by legal demolitions.

“I told them, the affected residents that I am willing to talk to the NHA. If they want to avail with the offer of the NHA housing, we will just find out the mechanics on how we could go about this,” said Labella.

The mayor said the affected residents of the Lahug demolition will be prioritized for the NHA program since they had recently lost their homes to the demolition after the University of the Philippines (UP) got an order from the court to get their land back from the informal settlers.

Labella said that he would make sure the housing opportunities to be given to the affected residents would be equipped with all the basic necessities such as electricity and water plumbing.

“We will see to it that the roads are paved so the relocation site will be accessible to the new residents,” said the mayor.

Labella said that the relocation site in Barangay Busay provided by UP for the informal settlers was already fit for relocation.

He also said that he understood the qualms of the residents because of the distance from their previous homes.

He also assured that the city would continue to develop the area so that it would be accessible to the main thoroughfares.

Almost 100 families were affected with the demolition with over 80 houses destroyed.

The UP has been trying to take back the property since 2016 and has only been recently granted by the court to demolish the structures in the lot after the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City denied a petition to hold in abeyance the implemetation of the demolition order that was filed by the affected homeowners led by Conrado Abaño Jr.

The homeowners claimed that the demolition was illegal because the homeowners did not agree to the pre-demolition agreement offered by UP with the homeowners refusing the relocation site in Barangay Busay. /dbs