Record participants of 383 young triathletes for IronKids race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A record number of 383 young triathletes will be vying for the titles in their respective divisions in the Alaska IronKids Cebu happening early Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The children’s version of the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu will start and end at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

This was confirmed by Diane Guerta, the associate brand manager of Alaska Chocolate Powdered Milk Drink Alaska Corporation.

Guerta attributed the increase to the widened awareness about the IronKids.

Also, this event is the first swim-bike-run race of the IronKids this year. The previous ones were just bike and run events.

The race will have participants swimming on the waters fronting Shangri-La, then the bike leg towards Punta Engaño and then run phase towards Mactan Newtown.

This event will have three categories—the race, the play and the relay.

The race category will have four age groups—6-8 years old, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, in boys and girls division.

The play category will have category 1 for short, 6 to 10 years old, and 2 for the long, 11-14 years old. It will basically serve as an introduction race for the beginners for them to get a feel of what the race is about.

The relay, on the other hand, will have the mixed team relay 11 to 14 years old and the mixed team relay for 6 to 10 years old./dbs