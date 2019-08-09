Teresa Marble makes pink marble trophies for this year’s Ironman winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The trophies for this year’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu is no longer designed by world renowned designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

This year’s trophies are made by Teresa Marble Corp. The announcement was made during the Meet the Pros event, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Marquee of the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

The trophy is made from pink marble which is indigenous to Cebu. The marble called “Rojo Cebuano” is found in Uling in the City of Naga, south of Cebu City.

For the last seven years since Cebu has been the venue of the IronMan 70.3 Philippines, Cobonpue has been designing the finisher’s medals and trophies.

The unveiling of Cobonpue’s medal and trophy designs has always been one of the highlights of the Half IronMan race.

Cobonpue had balked at designing last year’s medals and trophies. However, he had decided to do it because it was IronMan’s 40th anniversary.

Teresa Marble Corp. is an acknowledged leader in the Philippine Marble industry and was established in 1976 in Luzon. Since then it has grown and in 1986 it expanded its operations in Cebu./dbs