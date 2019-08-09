33 promising TLTG-GFG bets to compete in IronKids

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold (TLTG-GFG) is will be fielding 33 triathletes in the Alaska IronKids Cebu, which will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, starting from the Shangri-La’s Mactan resort and Spa.

This swim-bike-run race is one of the highlights of the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu slated Sunday, August 11, at the same venue.

Leading TLTG-GFG’s female participants is Moira Frances Gabrielle Erediano, who will be gunning for her third title in the 13-14 age category and fifth all in all in this race which is the children’s version of the half IronMan.

Joining Erediano are Jeanna Mariel Cañete, Kendra Leigh Cabando, Reece Dominique Polinar, Angel Pagnanawon, Rhexiel Belonguil, Yuki Soberano and Christy Ann Perez.

In the boys division, campaigning for TLTG-GFG are Matthew Justine Hermosa, Earol Belonguil, Beboy Dolen, Akio Habana, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Jacob Clint Lipura, Dave Zachary Fernandez, Vince Jaoquin Kais, Luke Patrick Fernandez, John Fernan Flores, Jason Christopher Cañete, James Carlo Flores, Tenchie Nazar Semilla, Kurt Gavin Cabando, Van Wincy Pagnanawon, Miro Habana, Kenshie Luke Cabando, Clarence Bryle Abay Mark Steven Pangindian, Franco Gloriba, Cedrick Gloriba, Kian Manabat, Raio Habana, Jynelle Napala and John Wagas.

TLTG-GFG had 13 podium finishes last year.

This race is the first swim-bike-run IronKids event as the three previously held were just swim and run races.

The Ironkids is one of the activities under the Alaska Sports Development program and was designed as the children’s version for the Ironman.

The Alaska Ironkids Cebu will have three categories—the race, the play and the relay. /bmjo