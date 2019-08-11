AQR Builders end Jump10 World Hoops Challenge journey with a loss to Italy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The ARQ Builders ended their stint in the Jump10 World Hoops Challenge with a 13-14, 12-15 loss to Italy in their final elimination round game on Saturday, August 10, at the Shanghai Expo Celebration Square in Shanghai, China.

While the Builders failed to come up with a single win in the competition, head coach Marvin Caro said that the experiences they have had these past few days against international squads would do them well in the future.

“It’s a great experience to have for the players and to me as well as a coach,” said Caro, who is also an assistant coach for the Batangas Athletics in the MPBL and the National University Bullpups in the UAAP.

“The foreign players are much more athletic and deadly from the outside as well,” narrated Caro. “These experiences would help the ARQ Builders in the tournaments to come.”

Asked what he as a coach learned the most, Caro said he saw how disciplined the other teams were.

“All the teams here are very disciplined on the floor. They play a very disciplined brand of basketball.” /dcb