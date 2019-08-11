CIDG-7: We will definitely file charges against Mandaue cockpit operator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has assured that charges “will definitely be filed” against the owner of D and C Coliseum, a cockpit in Mandaue City which they raided for operating during weekdays.

But Police Major Edwin Lacostales, who headed the operation last August 5, said they had yet to discuss with their investigators on what charges would be filed against whom.

“Hindi ko pa nakakausap yung investigator. Nasa kanila kasi yan. Hindi pa napaplastar, inaayos pa namin,” Lacostales, CIDG-7 chief, told CDN Digital in an interview.

(I have yet to talk with the investigator because building the case will be up to them. We are still figuring that out.)

Lacostales said they did not have a target date yet on when to file the case against the owners, and that they might file anytime as soon as they had completed their investigation.

Records of the City Treasurer’s Office of Mandaue show that D and C Coliseum is registered since 2002 under Celestina Cortes, the mother of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

City Administrator Jamaal Calipayan, in an earlier interview, said that Mayor Cortes has divested his rights in the cockpit business since his mother died in 2009. Hence, the cockpit is now co-owned by the living children of Celestina.

Celestina has 13 children with the late Demetrio Cortes Sr., the first mayor of Mandaue City.

Calipayan said the properties of the Cortes family had not been divided among the heirs since most of them are residing abroad.

Last August 3, elements of CIDG-7 raided the D and C Coliseum in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia and arrested 324 individuals consisting of “alleged” bettors and 15 employees of the cockpit.

Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974 prohibits the operation of cockpits except during Sundays, special holidays or fiesta celebration.

But Calipayan admitted that they had issued special permits to operate to the two licensed cockpits in the city — D and C Coliseum and Gallera de Mandaue — provided that their special operations were “for a cause.” This process was allowed by the city’s Cockfighting Ordinance of 1998.

Because of the raid, Calipayan ordered for the review of the cockfighting ordinance to reconcile its provisions with that of PD 449 and other existing laws.

Formal charges for violation of the Cockfighting Law of 1974 were filed against the arrested persons last Wednesday, August 7.

Lacostales said at least 300 pleaded guilty to the charges.

Those who admitted to the charge were released as they had already served five days in detention.

Nine of the 15 employees of D and C Cockpit, meanwhile, plead “not guilty.” The employees, he said, also posted bail of P30,000 on Friday, August 9, for their temporary liberty. /dbs