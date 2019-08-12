SWU-Phinma takes down UV anew

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras did not miss a beat and reasserted their mastery of the University of the Visayas (UV) as they beat the Green Lancers, 72-65, in the 34th Kadayawan Sports Festival Commercial Invitational Basketball Tournament on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.

The Cobras recently bested the Green Lancers for the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup championship a few weeks ago.

Their confidence still high and with UV’s foreign student-athlete not with the team, SWU-Phinma took full advantage and led from opening tip until the final buzzer.

Versatile wingman Lamine Thiam led the way for the Cobras with 19 points while Cagayan de Oro-native Red Cachuela added 16 markers. Shaquille Imperial produced 13 points.

Guard Gileant Delator paced UV with 13 points.

SWU-Phinma and UV will be taking on different UAAP schools on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Cobras will be facing off against the La Salle Green Archers while UV battles the National University Bulldogs. /bmjo