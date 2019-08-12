Co leads 1990 win vs 1989 in Division A of SHAABAA Landmasters Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former pro Joel Co showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank as he powered the 1990 – Bayfront Hotel to a 69-51 victory over the 1989 – ChickPhil in Division A of the 24th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Cebu Landmasters Cup on Sunday, August 11, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Co produced 21 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists to power 1990 to the easy victory. Theogene Lim also contributed 16 points and five rebounds for the winning side.

Meanwhile, the 1999 – AutoLAB’99 crushed the 1995 – BELAZ/Air Spencer, 79-61. The duo of Jeremy Huang and Robert Gilo proved too much to handle as they dominated the entire game, the former scoring 25 points while the latter put up 24 points and 19 rebounds to propel 1999 to the statement win.

Over in Division B, the 2000 – Core Pacific escaped with an 83-82 win over the 2005 – Bizol. Batch 2005 actually had a shot at stealing the win after Batch 2000 guard Dave Ting missed two free-throws with 10.5 seconds left.

Aaron Uy brought the ball up the floor but missed the potential game-winner to hand 2000 the close victory.

Ting led 2000 with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists while Johannes Chua put up 21 markers and seven rebounds.

The loss spoiled the 38-point, 10-rebound, six-assist outing of 2005’s Elddie Cabahug.

In Division C, the 2013 – iPak/Roble shipping defeated the 2009 – CrossFit Subtero in overtime, 80-76. Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw scored 17 points and dished out four assists while JJ Ong added 15 points and eight rebounds to lead 2013 to the victory.

And finally, the 2015 – Storage Town bested the 2010 – Casino Ethyl Alcohol, 87-51. Six different players scored in double figures for 2015 led by the 14 points of Irvin Dumol. Nino Araw-Araw flirted with a rare quadruple-double as he had 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals in the easy win. /dcb