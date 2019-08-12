Sykes Pioneers score third straight win in CSCC E-Leagues for Basketball 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The reigning Elite Classic division champions Sykes Pioneers grabbed their third win in a row after they defeated the Dreamscape Lions, 75-69, in the CSCC E-Leagues for Basketball 2019 on Sunday, August 11, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The win propelled the Pioneers to the top of the standings at 3-0 (win-loss), a place they share with the Accenture Sharks, which defeated the Teleperformance Vipers, 71-54.

Janjan Auditor was once again at the forefront of Sykes’ attack as he scored 22 points and tallied four rebounds, two assists and three steals. New recruits Marl Laguna and Bryan Divinagracia, formerly of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University and the University of San Carlos, respectively, combined for 25 points.

Dreamscape got 24 points, 18 rebounds and four assists from former University of the Visayas Green Lancer, Matt Oche.

Meanwhile, Sherwin Resilla led the Sharks’ balanced attack with 11 points and six rebounds to send the Vipers to their second loss in three games.

In the other Elite Classic match, the Fusion BPO Dragons also nabbed their second win in a row as they tore the QBE Generals apart, 86-67. Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers forward, Roy Quiachon, led the way for the Dragons with 24 points and eight rebounds while long-time pillar Nino Belande added 21 markers and 13 rebounds.

QBE and Dreamscape remain winless and now hold similar 0-2 records.

In the Evo League, the Optum Knights beat the IPloy Barracudas, 55-49, for their third straight win. Mark Bryan Huerte led the Knights’ charge with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Contact Sol Lemurs also got their second victory in a row after clobbering the Demand Science Paladins, 89-52. Jerard dela Cerna was the Lemurs’ high-point man with 25 points.

The Author Solutions Hardbacks took down the Results Newtown Spartans, 81-73. Ellison Rivera tallied a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven assists and two steals to help the team get their first win in three games. Donald Stephen de Leon also had 18 points and seven boards while Jade Seno torched his former team with 12 points, nine boards, three assists and two steals.

And finally, the Dyninno Jets came from behind to beat the Amazon Aces, 69-67. Rainier Obenza had 16 points, Jaime Buena tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds while King Olbes produced 13 points and 12 boards to get the Jets into the win column after losing their opening game. /dcb