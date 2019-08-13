PB to tackle proposal to downgrade four Capitol departments in Tuesday’s session

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board is set to tackle during its regular session on Tuesday, August 13, a plan to downgrade four Capitol departments into divisions and revert these under the Office of the Provincial Governor.

The planned downgrading will affect the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO), Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), and the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that the provincial government is expected to incur a total savings of around 186 million from the downgrading of the four Capitol departments.

Divisions heads, for example, will already be receiving smaller salaries in comparison with department heads.

The provincial government now spends P27,058,000 per month for the salaries of the department heads and personnel assigned to the four departments subject for downgrading.

If downgraded, the expenses on their salaries will already be reduced to only P11,543,000, earning the provincial government savings of P15,515,000 per month.

The reorganization ordinance is authored by administration-allied Board Members Edsel Galeos (2nd district), John Ismael Borgonia (3rd district), Andrei Duterte (5th district), and Thadeo Jovito Ouano and Glenn Anthony Soco (6th district). /dcb