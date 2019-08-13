3 north Cebu cops to face relief, admin charges for sleeping on the job, failure to wear prescribed uniform

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three policemen assigned at the police stations in Catmon and Sogod towns in northern Cebu may be ordered relieved from their post after they were found sleeping and not wearing the prescribed PNP uniform while on duty on Sunday, August 11.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, said that administrative charges will also be filed against the three.

In an interview this morning, August 13, Mariano said that he already directed the commanders of the Catmon and Sogod Police Stations “to submit an explanation on the performance of their subordinates.”

The violation was discovered after he sent Police Lieutenant Colonel Melbert Esguerra, deputy provincial director for administration, to conduct a random inspection of the different police stations in northern Cebu, Sunday dawn. /dcb