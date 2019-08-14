MCIA: Flights to and from Hong Kong Airport now on ‘normal schedule’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Flights from Cebu to Hong Kong and vice versa already resumed its “normal schedule” this morning, August 14, says an announcement on the Facebook page of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

But airport officials warned of possible delays that may result from the ongoing protests at the Hong Kong International Airport.

“Flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Hong Kong (HKG) are on normal schedule. However, due to the situation in Hong Kong International Airport, some flights to, from HKG may be affected,” MCIA said in post at 10 a.m. today.

“We encourage passengers traveling to Hong Kong to coordinate with their respective airlines for flight information,” it added.

MCIA first announced on Monday, August 12, the cancellation of some flights to Hong Kong after protesters blocked the departure area of one of the world’s busiest airports.