14th San Roque Football Cup kicks off August 24 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Around 100 teams have signified their intention to compete in the 14th San Roque Football Cup, which will be held in two Saturdays—August 24 and September 7, 2019—at the San Roque Football Field in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

This football festival would have been held August 24 and 31, but San Roque Football Club (SRFC) president Oliver “Bingbing” Colina decided to reschedule it to make way for the opening ceremonies of the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup.

The tournament has 12 categories. To be played on August 24 are Under 17 Boys (Born 2002), Under 17 Girls (Born 2002), Boys 19 (Born 2000), Girls 19 (Born 2000), Men’s Open and 40-Above (Born 1979).

To be contested on September 7 are Under 7 Mixed (Born 2012), Under 9 Mixed (Born 2010), Under 11 Mixed (Born 2008), Under 13 Boys (Born 2006), Under 15 Boys (Born 2004) and Under 15 Girls (Born 2004).

According to Colina, deadline of payment to confirm entry is Thursday, August 15, for categories that will be played on August 24, and August 20, for categories that will be played on September 7.

The tournament will be a 7-A-Side format except for Under 7 Mixed, which will be played in a 5-A-Side format.

Last year, the tournament attracted 130 teams but this year may be lesser because organizers excluded the Inter-Company categories. This is because some companies do not have proper documents for their players, which becomes a dilemma for the organizers.

Registration fees are pegged at P1,500 for all categories except for the Men’s Open and 40-Above, which will have a fee of P2,000. /bmjo