Pajac fire leaves 59 people homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early afternoon fire destroyed 12 houses and initially displaced 12 families or 59 individuals in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, August 15.

Nagiel Bañacia, City Risk Reducation Management Office (CDRRMO) of Lapu Lapu City chief, said that as of 5 p.m., initial validated data showed that the fire destroyed 12 houses and displaced 17 families made up of 59 individuals.

Ermelita Degamo, City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) office chief, said that the validation for the exact number of families affected by the fire were still continuing.

Degamo said the CSWS has also initially distributed food packs for the fire victims who were still staying at the vicinity of the fire site.

Fire Officer 1 Jusabelle Brillo of Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said they received the fire alarm at 12:42 p.m. It was raised to second and third alarm at 12:49 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., respectively.

The fire department declared the fire under control at 1:05 p.m. and fire out at 1:55 p.m.

Brillo said their investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department had estimated the the damage to property to be at least P120,000./dbs