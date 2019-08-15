Cop shoots, kills man, who attacked him with a Swiss knife in Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old man, who was armed with a Swiss knife, was shot dead by a police officer after he allegedly tried to resist arrest at past noon on August 15 in Sitio Isoya, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Norman Arellano was shot dead after he tried to attack a police officer, who responded to a trouble alarm in the area, with a Swiss knife, said Police Officer Master Sergeant Wilson Malnegro of the Mactan Police Station in an interview.

Malnegro, however, said that they had yet to know the identity of the police officer because the investigator had not yet returned to the police station.

Initial investigation showed that a police officer was responding to a call for assistance involving some people causing trouble in the area.

Malnegro said the trouble allegedly involved Arellano who was arguing with a cousin.

He said that it seemed that the trouble was patched up, but when the police arrived and tried to arrest Arellano, he allegedly resisted and attacked the police officer instead./dbs